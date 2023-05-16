Panjab University postpones May 19, 20 examinations

Chandigarh, May 15
Panjab University has postpone the examinations scheduled for May 19 and 20 due to the annual convocation. As per the circular, “All examinations scheduled for May 19 and 20 are postponed. These will now be held on June 9 and 10, respectively. The Vice-President of India and Chancellor, Panjab University, Jagdeep Dhankhar, is to attend the 70th convocation of the university on May 20.
