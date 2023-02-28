PU prof selected for award

Chandigarh, February 27
Prof Rajat Sandhir of the Department of Biochemistry, Panjab University (PU), has been selected for the INSA Teacher Award for the year 2022. The award is instituted by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls
Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...
Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...
Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien
Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue