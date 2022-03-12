PU recommends Rs1,014-cr grant

Chandigarh, March 11
The Board of Finance, Panjab University, has recommended a revenue budget of Rs1,014.41 crore for the financial year 2022-23.
The grant is over Rs400 crore more than the previous budget as it includes the liability of implementation of revised pay scales of teachers and non-teaching staff, effective from January 1, 2016. The varsity said it was going to constitute a committee which would examine the financial implications of the revised pay scale. It will follow up with the Punjab Government as well as the Ministry of Education/UGC for the release of additional grants to pay the arrears as well as for the enhancement of annual salary grant to compensate for the additionality of pay scales as was done at the time of revision of 2006.
A meeting of the the board was held today in the Hybrid mode.
