PU repeats 1975 magic as India win youth hockey Asian championship

In a proud moment for Panjab University and the local hockey fraternity, the Indian sub-junior boys’ team recreated a feat last achieved by the 1975 Indian men’s team achieved after undergoing a preparatory training camp on the university campus.

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Fifty-one years apart, the Indian men’s hockey team won the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and now the sub-juniors won the 2026 Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship in Muscat. Both teams prepared for their respective international outings at the hockey grounds of the Panjab University campus. While the 1975 Indian team trained on a grass field under triple Olympian (then coach) Balbir Singh, the young team trained at the synthetic turf under the guidance of former India captain and coach Sardar Singh.

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Interestingly, both teams defeated arch-rivals Pakistan to achieve the glory. The senior side created history by defeating Pakistan 2-1 at the Merdeka Stadium. The side trailed before mounting a comeback with goals from Surjit Singh and Ashok Kumar. In Muscat, the Indian colts posted a 3-1 win over Pakistan as Romit Pal, Ketan Kushwaha and Shahrukh Ali netted a goal each within first 15 minutes of the match. Pakistan pulled one goal back through Muhammad Usman, but the Indian defenders stood firm in the closing minutes to secure a 3-1 win and lift the trophy. By reaching the final, both India and Pakistan have qualified for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

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It was reported exclusively in these columns that Hockey India had picked Panjab University grounds to train the sub-junior squad for the international meet. The camp was conducted from July 6 to 17, and the campus authorities provided the team with a hockey pitch (full-size Astroturf with floodlights), gymnasium for strength and conditioning training, swimming pool for recovery sessions and twin-sharing accommodation for 16 players and four coaching and support staff,along with meals.

“It’s a proud moment for the university that twice the Indian teams, which underwent rigorous training here, bagged the highest laurels for the country. During the 12-day camp, the players were provided with the best facilities, and in the future, we are well prepared to host such important events. The camp attracted many youngsters, who watched closely the practice sessions of the Indian players,” said Rakesh Malik, Director Sports, Panjab University.

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Hockey India also announced Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh each for the support staff.

“The team played really well in Muscat, and appreciated the facilities provided by the university authorities in Chandigarh. It was amazing to have multiple world-class facilities at one venue,” said Gurcharan Singh Gill, who was the camp coordinator and associate professor, Department of Physical Education, SGGS College, Sector 26.