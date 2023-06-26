PU resident held on theft charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 25

A Panjab University (PU) resident has been arrested for theft at his neighbour’s house.

Complainant Amar Nath reported that silver jewellery, Rs 2,000 in cash and some documents were stolen from his house between May 23 and May 30. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station. During investigation, the complainant’s neighbour, Vikash, alias Vicky, was arrested.