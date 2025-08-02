PU revives 2-yr LLM (Evening) programme

Panjab University has announced the revival of its two-year LLM (evening) programme at the Department of Laws from the academic session 2025–26. The course is being reintroduced as a self-financed programme with an intake capacity of 42, along with four seats for NRIs and 10 for foreign nationals.

Prof (Dr) Vandana Arora, Chairperson, Department of Laws, said the applications for admission will be accepted from August 1 to 11(up to 12:30 pm), and admission will be based on the LLM entrance test conducted by Panjab University on June 17.

The evening programme is tailored for working professionals, judicial officers, academicians and others who wish to pursue advanced legal education but are unable to attend regular day-time classes.