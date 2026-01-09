PU rolls out smart identity cards for employees

As part of its ongoing efforts towards campus security and digital transformation, Panjab University today rolled out radio frequency identification (RFID)-based smart identity cards for its employees, including teaching staff, non-teaching staff, daily wagers and retirees. The first RFID-based smart identity card was presented to PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig and Registrar YP Verma.

Advertisement

The smart card features encrypted personal data and photographs encoded into an official QR code and RFID tag using intelligent applications. The encoded data is unalterable and any attempt to generate counterfeit cards renders the code unreadable.

Advertisement