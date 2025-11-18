DT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University row: CM Mann slams 'backdoor entry'; protest enters Day 18

Panjab University row: CM Mann slams ‘backdoor entry’; protest enters Day 18

CM raises PU issue before Amit Shah at NZC meet; protesters allege vilification, FIR pressure tactics

Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Students outside the VC’s office during the ongoing Punjab University Bachao Morcha protest on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
Panjab University’s governance storm reached the national stage after Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann forcefully raised the PU issue at the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He accused Haryana and Himachal Pradesh of seeking “illegitimate backdoor entry” into the Senate and insisted that Panjab University is and will remain Punjab’s university.

Punjab has no water, why can't Yamuna water be diverted to Haryana: Bhagwant Mann

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mann said the Centre must end ambiguity after withdrawing its October 30 restructuring notification and ensure no dilution of Punjab’s constitutional rights over the institution.

This comes even as the PU students’ indefinite dharna — sparked by The Tribune’s November 1 expose that triggered a political firestorm in Punjab and Chandigarh and forced the Centre to withdraw the PU overhaul within a week through a record four notifications (Oct 30-Nov 7) — today entered its 18th day, with students sitting in full strength and resolve on the lawns near the VC office.

The unrest, intensified by the unprecedented November 10 campus uprising where thousands stormed PU despite barricades, continues to grow with each passing day.

On Tuesday, PU Bachao Morcha leaders held continuous deliberations with their supporting organisations — including farmer unions, Left groups, civil rights groups, religious fronts and political bodies — finalising preparations for the November 20 all-party meeting that is expected to decide the next escalation if the Senate poll schedule is still not notified.

“PU administration is running a vilification campaign against students. The fresh FIR for the November 10 rally is nothing but pressure tactics,” Morcha leader Avtar Singh told The Tribune, warning that such moves will “only boomerang and escalate the crisis”.

Sarah from Left’s PSU (Lalkaar) — whose video of forcibly freeing her hand from a policewoman on November 10 went viral and was later applauded on stage by Diljit Dosanjh during his Australia tour — said the police used force, lathicharge and road blockades to choke the November 10 march.

“This new FIR is totally false and baseless. It was the police that assaulted peaceful students, blocked all entry points to Chandigarh, and detained our supporters,” she said. “If they think FIRs or arrests can scare us, they should recall the 2020 farm struggle. We are fully prepared for a long haul.”

The dharna site continues to witness footfall, with 24x7 langar provided by gurdwaras and village groups — reminding many of the Delhi farmers’ protest sites of 2020-21.

Students reiterated their vow not to attend classes or appear for semester exams. The committee formed by the VC after meeting them six days ago has “failed to resolve even a single issue”, they said.

“Eighteen days in, not one demand has been met except the Centre rolling back its own flawed notification. We are forced to protest because PU refuses to act,” Avtar Singh added.

CM’s attack fuels political heat

At the NZC meet, CM Mann went on the offensive, accusing neighbouring states of trying to “snatch Punjab’s rights” and using PU to mount illegitimate claims.

He cited that Haryana and Himachal unilaterally withdrew their colleges from PU in the 1970s and have not contributed financially for nearly 50 years. “Now they seek Senate entry? Punjab will not allow it,” he said.

Mann urged the Centre to formally clarify the withdrawal of the October 30 notification and demanded protection of Punjab’s historical, legal and financial stake in PU.

Day 18: No signs of retreat

With the Vice-President and PU Chancellor yet to approve the Senate election schedule — submitted by the VC on November 9 — anxiety is deepening among protesters.

As evening approached, students prepared for another night on the lawns.

“We are here till the notification comes — nothing moves on campus until then,” the Morcha resolved.

What Nov 20 & CM’s NZC intervention mean

A rare joint platform of student groups, farmer unions, Left organisations, political parties and civil society has been called on November 20. It is expected to announce the next escalation — possible marches, sit-ins, or administrative blockades — if no Senate poll notification arrives.

CM puts PU dispute formally on Union Home Ministry’s radar; increases pressure on Centre to clarify status post-withdrawal; strengthens Punjab’s claim amid rising inter-state arguments.

CM makes the issue a regional federal flashpoint and raises stakes for the Chancellor’s office; reduces room for administrative delay.

Timeline

Oct 30: Centre issues controversial PU restructuring notification.

Nov 1: The Tribune breaks story; political storm erupts.

Nov 7: Centre fully rolls back overhaul after four notifications in seven days.

Nov 9: VC sends draft Senate poll schedule to Vice-President for approval.

Nov 10: Unprecedented campus uprising; thousands breach barricades.

Nov 10-18: Indefinite dharna grows; inter-state fault lines emerge.

Nov 17-18: CM raises PU at NZC; protest hits Day 18.

