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Home / Chandigarh / PU script history with mallakhamb gold

PU script history with mallakhamb gold

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The PU mallakhamb team with the trophy.
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The men’s Panjab University mallakhamb team created history by bagging their first ever gold medal during the All-India Inter-University Championship at the University of Kota.

The Panjab University team was represented by Kundan Kachhawa, Neeraj Kachhawa, Rohan Navin, all students of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26); and Mohit Singh, Sourabh Pawar and Dutta Gargal, students of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Mahilpur.

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All the mallakhamb gymnasts, who represented the university, belong to other states.

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The university started mallakhamb training almost six years ago with the help of gymnasts and gymnastics coach, Rajinder Sharma.

In the last year’s edition, the squad had claimed the fourth position.

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“It’s a matter of immense pride and honour that Panjab University has won its first-ever gold medal in the sport of mallakhamb at the all-India inter- university level, marking a historic achievement in the sporting history of the university,” said Rakesh Malik, Director (Sports).

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