Panjab University has written to the UT Administration seeking approval to conduct the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections in the first week of September. The request has been submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the elections are most likely to be held on September 3, sources said.

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“A request seeking approval has been submitted to the UT Administration and the Chandigarh Police. The exact date has not been mentioned, but permission has been sought to conduct the PUCSC elections in the first week of September,” said a university official.

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According to the Panjab University annual holiday calendar, September 4 (Friday) will be observed as a holiday on account of Janmashtami. This leaves September 3 (Thursday) or September 2 (Wednesday) as the likely dates for holding the elections ahead of the long weekend.

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Last year, the elections were held on September 3 (Wednesday), while the process of filing nominations began on August 27. The university subsequently declared September 4, 2025 (Thursday), a holiday.

“As per the past trend, the elections are usually held before the long weekend holidays, and the university is planning the same this year. The institution is also scheduled to conduct the Panjab University Senate elections on September 20, which is a lengthy process, with the results scheduled later in the month. So, most likely, the elections will be held on the first Wednesday or Thursday of September,” the official added.

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Every year, Panjab University sends a proposal to the UT Administration containing tentative dates for conducting the PUCSC elections. The final date is decided after representatives of all stakeholders, including senior Chandigarh Police officials, local administration authorities and university officials, meet to chalk out the arrangements.

This year’s elections will be the first to be conducted under the supervision of Panjab University Dean of Instruction Dr Meenakshi Goyal, who is currently discharging the duties of Vice-Chancellor following the end of Prof Renu Vig’s tenure.

Last year, 16,124 students were eligible to vote, of whom 9,535 cast their ballots. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president’s post for the first time in the university’s history.

Meanwhile, the Punjab AAP announced the appointment of MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand as election in-charges.

The PUCSC president released a 200-point annual report for the 2025–26 session, detailing work undertaken in the areas of campus development, education, student welfare, sports, culture and research.