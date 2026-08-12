DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PU seeks Chandigarh Admn's nod to hold student council poll in first week of Sept

PU seeks Chandigarh Admn's nod to hold student council poll in first week of Sept

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The student elections are most likely to be held on September 3. File photo
Advertisement

Panjab University has written to the UT Administration seeking approval to conduct the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections in the first week of September. The request has been submitted to the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the elections are most likely to be held on September 3, sources said.

Advertisement

“A request seeking approval has been submitted to the UT Administration and the Chandigarh Police. The exact date has not been mentioned, but permission has been sought to conduct the PUCSC elections in the first week of September,” said a university official.

Advertisement

According to the Panjab University annual holiday calendar, September 4 (Friday) will be observed as a holiday on account of Janmashtami. This leaves September 3 (Thursday) or September 2 (Wednesday) as the likely dates for holding the elections ahead of the long weekend.

Advertisement

Last year, the elections were held on September 3 (Wednesday), while the process of filing nominations began on August 27. The university subsequently declared September 4, 2025 (Thursday), a holiday.

“As per the past trend, the elections are usually held before the long weekend holidays, and the university is planning the same this year. The institution is also scheduled to conduct the Panjab University Senate elections on September 20, which is a lengthy process, with the results scheduled later in the month. So, most likely, the elections will be held on the first Wednesday or Thursday of September,” the official added.

Advertisement

Every year, Panjab University sends a proposal to the UT Administration containing tentative dates for conducting the PUCSC elections. The final date is decided after representatives of all stakeholders, including senior Chandigarh Police officials, local administration authorities and university officials, meet to chalk out the arrangements.

This year’s elections will be the first to be conducted under the supervision of Panjab University Dean of Instruction Dr Meenakshi Goyal, who is currently discharging the duties of Vice-Chancellor following the end of Prof Renu Vig’s tenure.

Last year, 16,124 students were eligible to vote, of whom 9,535 cast their ballots. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president’s post for the first time in the university’s history.

Meanwhile, the Punjab AAP announced the appointment of MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand as election in-charges.

The PUCSC president released a 200-point annual report for the 2025–26 session, detailing work undertaken in the areas of campus development, education, student welfare, sports, culture and research.

Request forwarded to Home Dept: DC

"The request has been received and forwarded to the Home Department. The election date will be finalised by the Home Department, as is done every year," said Nishant Yadav, DC, Chandigarh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts