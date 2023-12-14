PU Senate meet on December 28

Chandigarh, December 13
The Panjab University (PU) Senate meeting, Syndicate elections and Dean (faculty) polls have been scheduled in a row for December 28, 29 and 30, respectively.
After the Syndicate’s nod in July to live stream the Senate proceedings, a webcast of the meet is expected. The agenda includes the selection of two members for the Board of Finance, for which seven applications were received during the first week of this month. The issue of menstrual leave, which formed the basis of the last PUCSC elections, might become a part of the new calendar.
PUCSC president Jatinder Singh said, “I will be submitting a memorandum related to menstrual leave to the Vice-Chancellor for discussion during the Senate meet, and its inclusion in the new calendar.”
Also, the new PUTA and PUSA chiefs, who are now Senate members, will choose their faculty, and members of the academic council will be elected.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...