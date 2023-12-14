PU Senate meet on December 28

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The Panjab University (PU) Senate meeting, Syndicate elections and Dean (faculty) polls have been scheduled in a row for December 28, 29 and 30, respectively.

After the Syndicate’s nod in July to live stream the Senate proceedings, a webcast of the meet is expected. The agenda includes the selection of two members for the Board of Finance, for which seven applications were received during the first week of this month. The issue of menstrual leave, which formed the basis of the last PUCSC elections, might become a part of the new calendar.

PUCSC president Jatinder Singh said, “I will be submitting a memorandum related to menstrual leave to the Vice-Chancellor for discussion during the Senate meet, and its inclusion in the new calendar.”

Also, the new PUTA and PUSA chiefs, who are now Senate members, will choose their faculty, and members of the academic council will be elected.

