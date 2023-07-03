PU Senate meet on July 8, to take call on dual degree plan

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 2

The Panjab University Senate will meet on July 8 to discuss various issues, including granting approval to Union Grant Commission (UGC) guidelines for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously under the National Education Policy-2020.

The minutes of the meeting of a committee on the matter will be taken up for approval of the Vice Chancellor. Following this, the minutes will be sent for further approval of the Syndicate.

As per the UGC guidelines, a student can pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in physical mode subject to certain conditions, including no overlap of timings of both the programmes.

The Senate will also discuss other issues, including the ones related to webcast of Senate’s meeting, minutes of screening/selection committee with regard to finalising promotion of technical officers-III to technical officers-IV and the Intellectual Property Right Policy-2023 of the Centre for Industry Institute partnership programme.

Other issues that will be taken up include recommendation of the Panjab University Sports Committee (PUCSC) wherein the body has demanded more financial powers for the signing authority (deputy secretary/ secretary, PUCSC), up from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh and also to authorise the director to depute coaches and staff for a talent hunt programme and to pay TA/DA for these tours.

The extension of validity for filling the posts of Registrar-I and Dean College Development Council-I for one more year, recommendation of a committee that provision of administrative charges be deleted in Consultancy Rules, minutes of the affiliation committee and withdrawal of entrance test of ME courses in the prospectus for the NITTTR and refund of full entrance test fee are among the matters to be discussed by the Senate. The House will also discuss an agenda related to the extension in service of faculty members.

