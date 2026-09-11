PU Senate polls: 200 voters listed without house numbers in 3 colonies Patran colonies

A day after the Punjab Students Union (PSU) highlighted irregularities and demanded a high-level probe into the Panjab University Senate Graduate-level constituency elections, it has come to light that nearly 200 voters are listed as residents of three colonies in Patran, with no house numbers mentioned against their addresses.

The matter has come to light after a candidate contesting the Senate polls reportedly flagged the issue before Panjab University authorities and sought an inquiry. One of the candidates, speaking anonymously, said he had already brought the issue to the university’s notice and demanded a probe.

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According to the voter list shared by the candidate, more than 200 voters are registered at colonies such as Buta Singh Wala, Sun City, PUDA Colony, Vikas Colony and Ward Number 1, Ghagga.

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“All these colonies and wards fall in the town of Patran. No house number has been mentioned against these voters in the list,” the candidate claimed.

The Panjab University Senate Graduate Constituency has come under scrutiny after PSU leaders Ranvir Singh Randhawa and Dr Amandeep Singh Khiowali claimed that nearly 1,692 new votes were added at the booth, representing a rise of more than 900 per cent from 2020, when only 168 votes were recorded.

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They argued that such a sudden surge was suspicious, especially since educational institutions in Samana are not affiliated with Panjab University.

PSU members have also claimed that they visited villages including Patran, Matauli, Ghagga, Dullat and Burar to verify voters’ identities and found discrepancies.

The Tribune reached out to Registrar YP Verma and the university’s Public Relations Department for a response but has not received one.