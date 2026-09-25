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Home / Chandigarh / PU Senate polls: Three candidates lead after round six of counting

PU Senate polls: Three candidates lead after round six of counting

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Three candidates are leading in the sixth round of counting of votes for the Panjab University Senate from the Registered Graduate Constituency.

Until the filing of this report, the counting chart for the sixth round showed Mukesh Kumar Arora with 3,424 votes, Sandeep Singh with 3,044 votes and Baljit Singh with 2,775 votes.

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While the trio have been marked as “elected” on the counting sheet, with a few rounds of counting still pending, they are currently being treated as leading candidates at this stage.

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The quota fixed for the election has been set at 3,374 votes. Arora has crossed the quota with 3,424 votes, while Baljit Singh and Sandeep Singh have secured 2,775 and 3,044 votes, respectively.

The latest count covered 54,018 votes, including 17 votes transferred in the sixth count. Of the 60,044 votes polled, 53,969 were declared valid, while 6,075 were invalid. The counting chart also records 27 exhausted, 10 unexhausted and 17 surplus ballots.

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Several candidates have been eliminated during the counting process so far, including Gaurav Sharma, Iqbal Singh, Mansavi Patyar, Navpreet Kaur, Nirbhai Singh, Noorinder Singh Sidhu and Vimal Kumar Setia.

The final outcome will become clear only after the remaining rounds of counting are completed.

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