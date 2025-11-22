PU stir enters Day 22; students brace for November 26 shutdown as Centre stays unmoved

With just three days left for its November 25 ultimatum, the Panjab University (PU) Bachao Morcha’s indefinite dharna entered its 22nd day on Saturday, as students — backed by farmers, religious groups, civil-society outfits, social organisations, political leaders and Nihang factions — geared up for a “historic campus shutdown” on November 26.

The bandh is expected to mirror the unprecedented November 10 mobilisation, when PU witnessed its largest youth uprising in recent memory.

The Tribune had broken the PU overhaul story on November 1, triggering a political firestorm in Punjab and Chandigarh that forced the Centre to withdraw the restructuring within a week, issuing four notifications between October 30 and November 7. But despite the rollback, the Centre has yet to blink on the core demand: formal notification of the Senate election schedule as per the pre-October 30 structure.

Two weeks after PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig sent the recommendation to Vice-President and Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan on November 9, the file remains pending.

Students continued their 24x7 sit-in on the lawns outside the VC office — supported by langars from gurdwaras and volunteers — declaring they were “fully prepared for the long haul”.

Morcha leaders reiterated that unless the Senate poll notification is issued before November 25, PU will observe a complete bandh the next day with no academic, administrative or transport activity allowed.

Fresh political support arrived today with former Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa visiting the protest site. “I joined the Panjab University Bachao Morcha today. The Central Government must stop delaying and immediately announce the Senate election date. PU is not just an institution — it carries the emotions and legacy of Punjab. The Prime Minister should respect this sentiment and take timely action,” Dhindsa said.

With the deadlock persisting and tensions rising, the next 72 hours are likely to decide the trajectory of what has become one of the most sustained campus agitations in recent years.