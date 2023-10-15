PU student dies by suicide

Chandigarh: A law student of Panjab University allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room around 11 pm on Saturday. He was reportedly in an inebriated state when he took the extreme step. He was rushed to the PGI, where he was declared dead on arrival. His roommate said he was depressed for the past couple of days. His failure to clear the PCS judicial exam is suspected to be the reason for him taking the extreme step. He had even called up his parents to warn them that he would end his life. TNS
Two caught gambling
Chandigarh: Sanjeev Kumar and Pardeep were arrested for gambling in public under Section 13-3-67 of the Gambling Act by Maloya police. They were released on bail.
