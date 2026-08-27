PU student elections: Sloganeering, disco outreach heat up campaigning

The campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) polls witnessed confrontations and provocative slogans on Wednesday, with outfits taking the canvassing beyond the campus to city discotheques in the evening.

Advertisement

Security personnel remained on high alert amid the charged atmosphere on the campus. Representatives of the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and university-grown Sath stood only a few metres apart as the Student Centre witnessed a series of “challenging” slogans.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, supporters of the ABVP and AAP-backed Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) confronted each other at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), prompting the police to intervene and disperse the crowd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) — the student wing of the Congress —extended their alliance with HAS and HIMSU. The NSUI had earlier entered into a pact with the SF and Dhyan Singh group.

Commenting on the style of canvassing, a former student objected to the nature of slogans being raised.

Advertisement

“Instead of projecting the party line, the slogans seem to have been coined to provoke rival groups. In previous elections, students often resorted to physical clashes, but these days, the confrontations have largely shifted to verbal spats through slogans,” said Preeti Kaushal.

Her sister Riyaana, a student at the University Business School, added, “Political groups are openly bad-mouthing each other. Perhaps this is what the election is all about, or it could be a strategy to provoke opponents into making a mistake.” “The only common thread among all parties is the clarion call, ‘Jo bole so nihal, Sat Sri Akal’. Beyond that, the parties appear to be focused on taunting each other,” she said.

By evening, the campaigning was not restricted to the campus. A political group hosted a party at a discotheque at Centra Mall. A picture of its presidential candidate was repeatedly displayed on a screen.

While those who attended the party said they were served food and beverages, the claim cannot be verified as the party was only restricted to the first-year UIET students. The students were given entry only after they produced the valid ID card.

“The event was projected as a freshers’ party, but the invitation was extended by a political group digitally. Transportation was also made available to pick and drop the hostellers. The screen at the discotheque displayed the panel details along with a picture of the presidential candidate,” said a student. A local student, Pritam Singh, said Thursday was practically the last day for campaigning as a majority of students would leave for their homes to celebrate Raksha Bandhan the next day.

“So, the groups decided to canvass extensively today,” said Pritam. Meanwhile, the election buzz wasn’t restricted to the Student Centre. Shops offering juices and shakes catered to supporters of student outfits, who reach there after tiring canvassing.

Supporters were seen having banana shakes to energy drinks after canvassing.

“We are catering to supporters of various parties. Their major demands are shakes, water bottles and energy drinks. Sometimes supporters of different groups come together and sit to discuss politics after heavy legwork,” said Anil, a shop owner at the university. “The humid conditions have made things challenging, and a good diet ensures faster recovery. Since everyone is busy, we try to maintain a good diet during brief breaks,” said Shubkarman Singh Gill, a supporter of a university-grown group.

Outsiders turn up at PU, seek revival of polls in Punjab

Despite a complete ban on the entry of outsiders, supporters of student outfits from other states turned up for election campaigning at the PU here on Wednesday, with many demanding the revival of student polls in colleges and universities across Punjab.

Student elections in Punjab have been banned since 1984-85, including in colleges affiliated to Panjab University.

In 2018, then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had promised to reintroduce student polls from 2019, a promise that remained unfulfilled till now.

“Such elections should be held across Punjab. These should be revived for the welfare of students and to groom young leaders,” said Prithpal Singh, a resident of Ferozepur, who was here to support a candidate contesting for the post of the president.

Another student said rules should be implemented uniformly. “On coming here, I realised that students have got a platform to raise their voice. Such platforms allow the youth to fight for their rights,” said Sukhwinder.