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Home / Chandigarh / PU student found hanging in hostel room

PU student found hanging in hostel room

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Panjab University campus in Chandigarh. File photo
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A 22-year-old Panjab University student was found hanging in his room at Boys’ Hostel No. 4 on Saturday evening.

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Chaitanya Singh, a native of Haryana, was a fifth-year BCom LLB student at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS). According to sources, he had gone home for Raksha Bandhan and returned to the hostel in the evening.

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A fellow hostel resident found him hanging from the ceiling fan and alerted the hostel warden.

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A university official said, “He was found hanging from the ceiling fan by one of the fellow students. The university security staff rushed him to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, from where he was referred to the PGIMER. However, he was declared dead by a team of doctors.”

A police team cordoned off the room and began an investigation. Forensic teams also examined the spot. The police searched for a suicide note and other clues, but no clear reason behind the suspected suicide had emerged so far. The sources said Chaitanya was facing a family-related issue and had been under distress. His friends described him as a cheerful and friendly person. “He was always in a good mood,” said one of his friends. Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal expressed grief over Chaitanya’s death and conveyed her condolences to his family, friends and fellow students.

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This is the second tragic incident on the PU campus in the past two months. In July, a PhD scholar died after she was allegedly electrocuted while crossing a waterlogged stretch near Girls’ Hostel No. 8 on the university’s South Campus. The incident had triggered protests, with students accusing the university administration of negligence.

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