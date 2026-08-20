PU student groups woo voters with ‘free trips’ ahead of council polls

Even as the schedule for hosting the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections is yet to be finalised by the authorities concerned, student political groups have already started luring students by offering ‘free trips to hills’ and ‘parties’ — not giving two hoots about the rules and regulations.

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This weekend, two such ‘free-of-cost’ trips have been announced by two major students’ groups — both for University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) students, the department with the highest number of voters. While a students’ political outfit backed by a Haryana-based regional party is offering a trip to Shimla on August 22, another campus political group, which is the students’ wing of a national political party, is offering a trip to Kasauli on August 23.

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While the trip to Shimla is exclusively for first-year students of the UIET, the tour to Kasauli is open to UIET students. Both trips are ‘free’, but organisers claimed that such tours are sponsored by political outfits.

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The students just have to ensure their seats by filling a Google form and become a member of a WhatsApp group. The details will be shared in the group a day before.

Such tours are likely being organised without the knowledge of the university. “Such trips are backed (sponsored) by political outfits. Don’t expect to just enjoy the trip, you are expected to support the group for the upcoming elections,” said one of the organisers, when this correspondent confirmed about the trips.

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The story is no different when it comes to throwing parties at discotheques for students, especially the younger ones. Sources claimed that the political groups, including those contesting the elections in local colleges, have already booked discotheques in the name of ‘freshers’ party’.

The university authorities have sought permission from the UT Administration to host the students’ council elections in the first week of September. “The university authorities are unaware about any such tours. No official permission has been given by the authorities,” said a senior functionary of the university.

“Hosting such tours is nothing new, but only groups with strong political backing of a regional or national party can afford to spend such a huge amount of money. Imagine, a newcomer to the university getting a chance to visit nearby hills free of cost just days after his/her admission. The parties have received an overwhelming response,” said Anshuman, who wishes to contest as an independent candidate.

Student organisation Sath announces candidates

Panjab University campus students’ political outfit Sath announced its candidate for the upcoming elections. The group nominated Darshpreet Singh as the presidential candidate of the group.

In addition, Sath has also announced to contest the students’ elections at DAV College, Sector 10, for the first time. The group announced Sahibveer Singh as its candidate for the top post.