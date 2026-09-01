PU student poll: ABVP win stamp on Modi’s leadership, says Sanjay Tandon

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon on Monday congratulated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Ankit Bidhan on his victory in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) presidential election.

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He described the mandate as a reflection of the growing confidence of students in the constructive, nationalist and development-oriented leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Tandon said, “This historic victory of Ankit Bidhan is a clear endorsement by the students of Panjab University of leadership that is committed to dialogue, development and the genuine interests of the student community. Winning the president’s post for the second consecutive term is a remarkable achievement and reflects the trust that the ABVP has earned.”