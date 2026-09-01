PU student poll result shows increasing trust on BJP: MP Satnam Singh Sandhu

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Monday said the ABVP securing the president’s post for the second consecutive time in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) presidential election indicated the growing support for the BJP’s development-oriented politics among Punjab’s youth.

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Congratulating ABVP candidate Ankit Bidhan, Sandhu said the result assumed significance beyond campus politics and offered an insight into the aspirations of the youth.

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“The verdict challenges the perception that Gen Z is driven primarily by discontent or confrontation. Young people are looking for an opportunity, employment, innovation and a credible pathway to a better future. They see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ offering them a stake in India’s growth story,” Sandhu said.