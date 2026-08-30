PU student polls: Curbs on outsider entry fall flat as outfits flex muscles on last day of campaigning

Curbs on the entry of outsiders fell flat on Saturday, with almost all contesting outfits holding shows of strength in a final push ahead of the August 31 Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

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On the last day of canvassing, eight rallies were held, all at girls’ hostels, as female voters account for 56 per cent of the total electorate.

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However, what caught the attention was the presence of outsiders who openly participated in the rallies, which were otherwise meant for students registered with the university.

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While the university authorities and the police claimed to have kept a check on the entry of outsiders, scenes at this evening’s rallies suggested otherwise.

From middle-aged men to teenage boys, many joined the student groups in their shows of strength.

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They arrived in swanky cars, half of which were reportedly not registered with the university.

While the campus wore a deserted look in the morning, a huge crowd gathered in the evening.”

“We were called by one of our friends. We parked our car at the Sector 15 market and entered the campus by foot,” said Sanjay, who was joined by three others.

All four were students of a Mohali-based private university.

The scene was no different near Gate No.1 of the university, where middle-aged men joined the rally of a group, claiming to be founder members of the party.

“No one stopped us from entering the campus. We have the right to enter the campus as it belongs to Punjab,” added Avtar Singh, who came with his supporters to canvass for a newly emerging student group.

While the authorities were still in the process of installing CCTV cameras, university security personnel kept tabs on the rallies.

By evening, people from Delhi, Haryana and Punjab joined the rallies.

“We have been coming here to support our candidate. The block president of our village is also here, and he brought us here to support an outfit. Since this is the last day of campaigning, the show of strength must be good,” said Hardiyal Singh, an agriculturist.

“It’s impossible to put a blanket ban on the outsiders. There are many loopholes, and they take advantage of them. We have controlled the entry of outsiders to a major extent, but if some people try to sneak in, we will increase the vigil,” said a senior functionary of the security team.

In the last phase of campaigning, the university authorities issued a 90-minute slot to eight contesting outfits to hold their rallies. All parties opted to host the rallies at girls’ hostels.

However, some of the supporters of the outfits claimed that the attendance at hostels was thin, as a majority of the hostellers had left for their homes to celebrate Rakhi.

Meanwhile, the campaigning came to an end at 9 pm. Each rally was held in the presence of three to four university security guards.

“Nearly 250 Chandigarh Police personnel have been deployed in the two university campuses, in addition to 150 PU security personnel. For the next two days, additional force will be deployed,” said Vikram Singh, Chief of Security at Panjab University.

Flag march today

The Panjab University authorities reviewed preparations for the elections. The Chandigarh Police are likely to hold a flag march in the university on Sunday evening. They will also hold a meeting with representatives of the student groups. Ballot boxes will reach every department by Sunday afternoon, and a final review will be conducted thereafter.