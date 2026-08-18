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Home / Chandigarh / PU students hold protest, close Gate No. 2

PU students hold protest, close Gate No. 2

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:14 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Panjab University students held a protest today by closing Gate No. 2, raising serious concerns over security of students on the campus. After an alleged altercation was reported between two representatives of different political groups, one of the groups claimed that a student, Harsh, was beaten up in public and in presence of the university security. However, no action was taken against the alleged culprits.

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Protesting against the act, the students closed the gate, and demanded proper security inside the campus. The students also demanded action against those involved in the alleged altercation, which reportedly occurred on August 15 evening.

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Meanwhile, the protesting students also demanded resignation of the university security head, and an independent probe into the incident. The gate was closed for a few hours, before the students lifted their protest.

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