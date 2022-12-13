Panjab University Syndicate lists agenda for December 19 House meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Panjab University Syndicate will be finalising guidelines to provide financial assistance to teachers for attending conferences/ seminars/writing projects/publication grants and others, out of the major budget head, recently renamed as “Fund for Promotion of Research, Innovation and Startups”, at the upcoming meeting on December 19.

The House will also discuss the adoption of use of own car/hired taxi on LTC journey for physically challenged persons besides the enhancement of honorarium of guest faculty as per the revised guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The agenda includes execution of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), re-consideration of recommendations of a committee with regard to a legal notice received regarding appointment of a library restorer on compassionate grounds as senior technician; granting extension of affiliation to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial College of Education, Dhudike (Moga) for the MEd course; recommendation of a committee to deliberate on the issues relating to e-rickshaw service and other items.

During its meeting held last month, the Syndicate had accepted all recommendations made by the Board of Finance. The House had approved that the Vice Chancellor could nominate two university associate professors on the Academic Council for the remaining term up to January 31, 2024, and two more (one from the science faculty and the other from the rest of faculties) by rotation.

#Panjab University Chandigarh