PU teacher in judicial remand

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 20

A court today sent Panjab University teacher Sachin Chahal to judicial custody in a dowry death case.

Bhavna, 27, a national-level archer, was found dead at her Nayagaon house. On a complaint of the victim’s father, the police had arrested Chahal, a Jind native, for harassing her to bring more dowry after they got married in November last year.

Nayagaon SHO Kulwant Singh said, “We are yet to receive the postmortem report, which will reveal the cause of the death.” A case under Section 304-B of the IPC was registered against Chahal.

