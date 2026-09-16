PU teachers’ body poll schedule announced

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has announced the schedule for its annual elections slated for September 30.

As per the election schedule, the last date of filing nominations at the PUTA office is September 18, from 12 noon to 1 pm, followed by scrutiny of the nominations at 1 pm. The valid nominations will be published on the same day, while withdrawals will be allowed on September 19 from 3.30 pm to 4 pm, following which the final list of candidates will be issued.

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Voting will be held on September 30 from 8.30 am and 2 pm, followed by the announcement of the results.

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As per the guidelines, library staff, including librarian, deputy librarian, assistant librarian and assistant archivist, working in AC Joshi Library and different departments are eligible to contest for the post of executive from Group I.

Programming staff, including the director, system administrators, system managers and programmers, working at the Computer Centre and various departments and offices are eligible to contest for the post of executive from Group II.