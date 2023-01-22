PU teams claim silver

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Panjab University men and women teams won silver medals in the All-India Soft Tennis Tournament at Pandit Ravi Shankar University, Raipur.

In the men’s category, Gujarat University claimed the gold medal, while Panjab University team finished second. Anna University, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat Technology University claimed third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the women’s category, the hosts claimed the first position, followed by Panjab University at the second position, Anna University at the third and MDU University, Rohtak, at the fourth spot.