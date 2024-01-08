PU to clear CAS promotion cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 7

Even as a total of 176 CAS (career advancement scheme) promotion cases have already been cleared between March and August 2023, Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig will continue to deal with more such cases from January 10 onwards, starting with the faculty of business management and commerce.

“The pending CAS promotion cases of arts faculty will be resolved next week, starting January 15. Over 60 cases are to be reviewed,” said Prof Vig. She added most CAS promotion cases were cleared last year and the backlog was expected to be cleared by the end of this month.

