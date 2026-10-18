PU to help startups land first business orders

Panjab University will help aspiring entrepreneurs turn ideas into businesses and secure their first industry orders under a series of initiatives planned for 2026-27, alongside initiatives to commercialise research and connect innovators with manufacturers, hospitals and investors.

The university’s Department of Science and Technology-Technology Enabling Centre (DST-TEC), supported by the Union Department of Science and Technology, has announced five major initiatives, ranging from a startup development programme to technology deployment meets and industry exhibitions.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Prof Manu Sharma, Coordinator, DST-TEC, and Director, Centre for Industry-Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP), PU, said the focus was on bridging the gap between research and market demand by connecting academic innovations directly with industry.

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The centre has a database of more than 1,000 companies and has facilitated technology transfer between academic institutions and industry partners, according to the announcement. The flagship Create Your Startup programme will run in hybrid mode from November 2 to January 30, 2027. It will include 11 lectures, six assignments and 22 hours of teaching, culminating in an Investors Summit on February 12.

Open to participants of all ages and academic backgrounds, the programme will offer six months of free post-course guidance, assistance in identifying an incubator and the option to develop their own ideas or patented technologies provided by the DST-TEC. Participants will also get one year of free pitching opportunities at industry association meetings to help secure their first business orders.

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The centre will next organise a technology deployment meet in association with the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) in Ludhiana on November 14. More than 20 manufacturing industries are expected to interact with scientists and startups working in artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, specialised machinery, image processing, quality control, water treatment and air purification.

The objective is to enable innovators to demonstrate their technologies directly to industry decision-makers, understand manufacturing requirements and explore opportunities to secure business orders.

On December 3, the university will host a national conference on technologies for persons with disabilities in collaboration with the Equal Opportunity Cell for Persons with Disabilities, the Chandigarh Institute for Transformation, NITI Aayog and the Chandigarh Administration. The conference will bring industry, research institutions and startups together to showcase innovations across nine disability-related areas and explore technology transfer and commercialisation.

DST-TEC will participate as the technology partner in the 13th MACHMA Expo-2026, scheduled for December 11 to 14 at Parade Ground, Sector 17. The exhibition is expected to feature more than 200 stalls and attract over 5,000 industry representatives, providing opportunities for technology transfer, consultancy and industry-research collaboration.

The fifth initiative, INDIA MedTEC Fair-2027, will be held from February 12 to 14 at the Panjab University Convention Centre in Sector 25. To be organised in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh, the fair aims to connect medical-device manufacturers with hospitals, laboratories, clinics and healthcare professionals across the northern region. More than 50 industry exhibitors, over 1,000 visitors and representatives from about 10 universities are expected to participate in the fair.