PU to host first IIC regional meet on Nov 21

Chandigarh, November 15

Panjab University has been selected as the first host institution by the Ministry of Education for organising an IIC (Institution’s Innovation Council) regional meet on November 21. As part of the MoE’s initiative to promote innovation in higher education institutions, IICs are being formed for facilitating such ecosystem.

The registration and signatory campaign for innovation and startups will be done online through IIC registration portal.

