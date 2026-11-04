PU to launch 3 entrepreneurship courses in Jan

Panjab University (PU) has signed an MoU with the UK-based Haydn Green Foundation (HGF) to establish a School of Entrepreneurial Mindset on its campus, with three credit-bearing digital courses set to begin in January 2027. Registrations will open in December.

The initiative, to be implemented through the university’s Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), will offer courses in innovative and creative thinking, entrepreneurship and women-led enterprises. Each course will carry three academic credits and comprise 45 hours of learning over eight weeks, including self-paced modules and live sessions.

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The courses will be open to students, faculty members, working professionals and international learners. Fees will range from Rs 3,000 for on-campus PU students to Rs 18,000 for international participants. Eligible undergraduate students will receive credits under the Skill Enhancement Course basket, recorded in the Academic Bank of Credits.

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The initiative will also encourage purpose-led entrepreneurship through projects aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with selected entries eligible for seed-funding prizes.

The MoU was signed in the presence of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal and HGF Chair and Founder Trustee Hardev Singh. Prof Goyal said the collaboration would expand access toentrepreneurship.