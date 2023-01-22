PU VC releases eco-health calendar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Renu Vig released an eco-health calendar for 2023.

The event was graced by Prof Yajvendra PalVerma, Registrar, and Dr Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer, Panjab University.

The calendar is developed and designed by Dr Suman Mor, Associate Professor, Department of Environment Studies, Panjab University, and Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.