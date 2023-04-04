PU VC says no to 'gift culture'

Chandigarh, April 3
Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig urged the university faculty to develop a ‘no gift’ culture. “It is my humble request that if you (faculty members) come to visit me, don’t bring any flowers/gifts. Let us develop no gift culture on the campus,” said Vig in a communication to all faculty members. She further asked the faculty members to perform their duties sincerely and efficiently with discipline.
“This letter clearly indicates about the gift culture on the campus. This should be taken as a welcome step and the faculty members should follow this in the entire campus,” said a senior faculty member.
