PU Vice-Chancellor honours U-18 India men’s national hockey team in Chandigarh

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig honoured the Indian men’s U-18 hockey team, which started their national coaching camp on the Panjab University campus. This is the first national-level camp being hosted by the university after more than five decades.

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Addressing the players and coaching staff, Renu congratulated the young players for earning a place in the national team. She interacted with the players and coaching staff and conveyed her best wishes for a successful campaign in the forthcoming championship.

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She invited Hockey India to organise more national coaching camps at the university and highlighted the institution’s rich academic and sporting legacy since its establishment in 1882. She noted that the university had been closely associated with Indian hockey and had produced and nurtured a large number of hockey players, who had excelled in Olympics, Asian Games and other international tournaments.

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Director of Sports Rakesh Malik also welcomed the players, coaches.

Gurcharan Singh Gill, associate professor, Department of Physical Education, SGGS College, Sector 26, and camp coordinator, along with Rajnish Mishra, assistant coach, Damanpreet Singh, physical trainer, Sahil, physiotherapist, and former international referee Rajender Gandhi were honoured on the occasion.