PU win inter-varsity football tourney

Chandigarh, December 24
The men’s team of Panjab University won the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) North Zone Inter-University Football Tournament, which concluded at the GNA University, Phagwara.
Sant Baba Singh University, Khiala (Jalandhar), bagged the silver, while Punjabi University, Patiala, settled for bronze medal. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, finished fourth.
All the four teams have qualified for the All-India Inter-University Football Championship. Delhi University, University of Kashmir, Punjabi University, Kurukshetra University, Guru Nanak Dev University, Panjab University, Himachal Pradesh University, Amity University, Guru Kashi University and other universities from the northern region had participated in the championship.
Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Pro–Chancellor, GNA University, congratulated the winners.
