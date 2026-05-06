PU withdraws 6 questions, updated answer key for law entrance exam

The Panjab University withdrew six questions and the updated answer key for four questions of the Combined Entrance Test meant to enrol students in the five-year law programme at University Institute of Legal Studies and at the regional centres.

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Interestingly, one of the answer key updates was referred to as question number 25. The correct answer was Justice Dinesh Maheshwari (retd), who incidentally delivered the convocation address as the chief guest at the seventh Law Convocation held on April 24. While he attended the convocation just two days before the entrance examination, the answer referred to in the original key was Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan (retd), who had vacated the office of the Chairperson of Law Commission of India eight years ago in 2018.

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However, PU had corrected its mistake after a representation made through objections , as is standard practice.

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Not only this, the authorities also withdrew six other questions and maintained that the credit would be given to all candidates for the withdrawn questions.

A candidate who appeared in the entrance test but did not wish to be named said, “As students, we prepare with full trust in the system, so such glaring blunders in the answer key shake our confidence. While we appreciate that PU corrected the mistakes after objections, these lapses should not occur in a high-stakes entrance test of a highly rated varsity.”

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“It’s reassuring that the university awarded marks for withdrawn questions, but frequent revisions create uncertainty and anxiety among aspirants. We expect more accuracy and accountability when it comes to such exams,” said another candidate, adding, “Although the University stood with the students going by the practice of inviting objections but what measures are undertaken to curb such lapses need to be seen in future.”

Addressing the issue, PU’s Controller of Examinations said, “The University follows a well-defined and transparent SOPs for the conduct and evaluation of entrance examinations. For such exams, a designated coordinator oversees the entire process. Post-examination, a structured mechanism is in place to invite and examine representations from candidates. Based on expert review, corrections, including withdrawal of questions or revision of answer keys, are made wherever required to ensure fairness and accuracy. The recent revisions are part of this established process.”