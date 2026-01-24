PU women win tennis silver

Advertisement
The women’s tennis team of Panjab University has bagged the silver medal at the All-India Inter-University Championship held at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. In the final match, the PU team went down 2-1 against hosts MDU.
The team comprised Sahira Singh, Mahika Khanna, Avni Sahraya, and Radha Sadhra. Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team, emphasising that their achievement reflected not only their hard work but also the university’s unwavering commitment to sports development.
