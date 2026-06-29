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Home / Chandigarh / Public hearing on Chandigarh Master Plan concludes

Public hearing on Chandigarh Master Plan concludes

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:52 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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MP Notes that CMP-2015 allowed a 60-day consultation period along with ward-level hearings. File photo
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The Screening Committee, constituted by the UT Administration for hearing public suggestions and objections on the draft amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, today concluded the four-day exercise.

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The final public hearing was held at the UT Guest House from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Sunday. It was the last opportunity for those who had missed earlier hearings to appear before the committee and present their suggestions or objections.

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The public hearing began at the UT Guest House on June 25. Businessmen, industrialists and residents attended the hearing. The screening committee will submit its report to the Administration within four weeks.

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The nine-member committee was headed by Engineering Secretary Prerna Puri. CHB Chief Executive Officer D Karthikeyan, Chief Architect Rajeev Mehta, Chief Engineer CB Ojha and former Chief Architect Kapil Setia were among its members.

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