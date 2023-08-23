 Public interest will prevail over personal, says Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Public interest will prevail over personal, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Public interest will prevail over personal, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Imposes Rs 1 lakh costs on landowner hindering acquisition of land for flyover project on Ambala-Zirakpur NH

Public interest will prevail over personal, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Making it clear that public interest will prevail over personal, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on a landowner after observing that his focus on individualistic interest was required to be deprecated.



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 22

Making it clear that public interest will prevail over personal, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 1 lakh costs on a landowner after observing that his focus on individualistic interest was required to be deprecated.

He was seeking directions to the Union of India and other authorities concerned against taking possession of his land, even though it had the potential to alleviate the traffic issues on the Ambala-Zirakpur section of the national highway.

The Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur and Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was told that an expert body had identified more than 30 black spots on the Ambala-Zirakpur section. A perusal of the photographs on record made it graphically clear that the process of constructing flyovers was at an advanced stage. Seven out of eight pillars had already been constructed. But there was an impediment to the construction of the remaining pillar owing to the non-execution of service lane work following the non-handing over of the “acquired lands” by the petitioner.

“Therefore, the retention of possession by the petitioner of the lawfully acquired lands, rather, is unlawful, and, therefore the possession is required to be delivered by the petitioner to the respondents concerned in terms of the demarcation report…,” the Bench observed.

The Bench also observed the photographs also made it evident that traffic jams and snarl-ups on the relevant section of the national highway was obviously owing to the contentious non-acquired “khasra number” belonging to the petitioner, though its acquisition was essential for de-clogging the congestion. As such, “precedence” was required to be assigned to public interest, than the petitioner’s individual interest.

The NHAI was represented by advocates RS Madaan, Mahender Joshi and Nanvi Gupta. The Bench asserted it was essential to highlight the petitioner’s gross apathy and insensitivity to the demands of public interest, necessitating the acquisition of his lands. There was tangible evidence that the relevant sections of the national highway had caused inconvenience to the public due to regular traffic snarl-ups and congestions. Yet the petitioner not only obstructed the handing over of lawfully acquired parcels of land to the respondents concerned but also resisted the acquisition of contentious khasra number, which could potentially alleviate the traffic issues.

“The lack of apathy of the petitioner to the larger public interest, rather his focusing on his individualistic interest, is required to be deprecated.

Therefore, the petition is dismissed with costs of Rs 1 lakh to be forthwith deposited in the Poor Patient Fund of the PGIMER, Chandigarh,” the Bench observed.

While the court refrained from assessing mesne profits against the petitioner for utilising the lawfully acquired lands, it underlined the importance of prioritising public welfare over personal gain.

The ruling is significant as it reflects a judicial stance that upholds the significance of public interest and condemns any actions that hinder its pursuit.

What court observed

The Bench observed the photographs also made it evident that traffic jams and snarl-ups on the Ambala-Zirakpur section of the national highway was obviously owing to the contentious non-acquired “khasra number” belonging to the petitioner, though its acquisition was essential for de-clogging the congestion. As such, “precedence” was required to be assigned to public interest, than the petitioner’s individual interest.

#Ambala #Zirakpur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Nation

‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right

4
Punjab

Rangers detain 6 Indian 'smugglers' belonging to Punjab, says Pakistan Army

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

8
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

9
Delhi

Viral video: Did rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife try to escape moments before arrest

10
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

Don't Miss

View All
‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

Top News

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon

The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the Moon so far

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayan-3’s moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech

ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

1L notices issued over spread of dengue, says MCD

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

BKU (Kadian) flays protesting farmer’s death

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’

Sufi singer releases song by university professor