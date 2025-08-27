DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PUCSC poll: ABVP, SOPU announce presidential nominees

PUCSC poll: ABVP, SOPU announce presidential nominees

The Panjab University Campus Students’ Council election will be held on September 3
article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:55 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ardas Kaur, SOPU presidential nominee, along with her supporters at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on August 27, 2025. Tribune photo: Vicky
Advertisement

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday announced Gauravveer Sohal as its presidential candidate for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election. Sohal, a scholar of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), promises to work for the welfare for the students.

Advertisement

The student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ABVP, has never won the president’s post in the history of the PUSC elections. Last year, the group had won the joint secretary’s post, despite fielding candidates for all four posts.

The party has promised installation of rooftop solar panels on every academic and administrative building across both the north and south campuses to reduce carbon footprint and make the university a model of sustainable energy practices.

Advertisement

Gauravveer Sohal, ABVP presidential nominee, along with his supporters at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on August 27, 2025. Tribune photo: Vicky

The party has also promised a modern synthetic athletics track, round-the-clock tuck shops and canteen facilities on both campuses, placement festivals at the university level and installing SOS panic buttons at every 100m on the university campus.

Meanwhile, the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) announced Ardas Kaur, a student of the University Institute of Fashion Technology, as its candidate for the top post. It’s after almost a decade the SOPU group has decided to contest the presidential post and it will perhaps for the first time a female will be the party’s face in the election.

Advertisement

“I will be working for the welfare of students and raise the voice of students. Our main aim is to promote unity among the students, and also emergency as the voice of students,” said Ardas.

The 2025 PUCSC poll will be held on September 3.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts