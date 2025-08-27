PUCSC poll: ABVP, SOPU announce presidential nominees

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday announced Gauravveer Sohal as its presidential candidate for the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election. Sohal, a scholar of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), promises to work for the welfare for the students.

The student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ABVP, has never won the president’s post in the history of the PUSC elections. Last year, the group had won the joint secretary’s post, despite fielding candidates for all four posts.

The party has promised installation of rooftop solar panels on every academic and administrative building across both the north and south campuses to reduce carbon footprint and make the university a model of sustainable energy practices.

The party has also promised a modern synthetic athletics track, round-the-clock tuck shops and canteen facilities on both campuses, placement festivals at the university level and installing SOS panic buttons at every 100m on the university campus.

Meanwhile, the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) announced Ardas Kaur, a student of the University Institute of Fashion Technology, as its candidate for the top post. It’s after almost a decade the SOPU group has decided to contest the presidential post and it will perhaps for the first time a female will be the party’s face in the election.

“I will be working for the welfare of students and raise the voice of students. Our main aim is to promote unity among the students, and also emergency as the voice of students,” said Ardas.

The 2025 PUCSC poll will be held on September 3.