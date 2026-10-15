Pugilists Ritik, Harshit advance to next round of Panjab University meet

Ritik of DAV College, Sector 10, defeated Ashish of Government College of Commerce and Business Adminstration, Sector 50, in the 47-50kg category bout of the Panjab University Inter-College Boxing for Men.

In other bouts, Harshit of GGD SD College, Sector 32, outplayed Jatin of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Vansh of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, ousted Chintu of Waheguru College, Abohar.

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Abhishek of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, ousted Gurinder of Government College, Muktsar, and Ritik of DAV College, Sector 10, defeated Vikaram of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Mahilpur. In the last match, Harshit of GGD SD College, Sector 32, defeated Kartik of AS College Khanna.

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In the 55-60 kg event, Karamjot Singh of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, defeated Shivam of Dashmesh Khalsa College, Muktsar.

Moksh of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, registered his first win in the 70-75kg event by defeating Udayveer of AS College, Khanna.

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In the 50-55kg group, Aditya Panwar defeated Abhishek of RSD College, Ferozepur. Pratham of DAV College, Sector 10, outplayed Naitik of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46.

Krishna of GGD SD College defeated Pawan Kumar of Government College, Muktsar, and Naveen of the Sector 11 government college ousted Vikas of Waheguru College, Abohar.