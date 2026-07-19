Punam’s late goal helps Sec 22 govt school win title

Punam scored a late goal to help Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, win the girls’ U-14 inter-school football tournament. The Sector 22 team defeated PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 14, by a solitary goal. After a goalless draw, the Sector 22 team finally got the breakthrough in the 52nd minute through Punam’s solo effort. This is for the seventh consecutive time, the side has won the trophy.

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The team of Government Model High School, RCI, Dhanas, posted a 2-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, to claim the third position. Nisha netted the opener in the 15th minute to put the Dhanas team ahead. However, the lead was cancelled by Hitanshi in the 26th minute. The match entered the half-time with a 1-1 deadlock. In the second half, both teams tried their best to score the winning goal, but it was Nisha who netted her second in the 59th minute. With little time left, the Sector 21 team tried their best, but failed to score.

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Delhi Public School, Sector 40, won the boys’ U-14 interschool table tennis meet by posting a 3-1 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38. DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, claimed the third position by defeating St John’s School, Sector 26. The Sector 8 team claimed the podium position by registering a 3-2 win.

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Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, won the girls’ U-14 volleyball meet by posting a 25-10, 25-17, 25-20 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, posted a 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 victory over Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, to finish third.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ U-14 semifinal, the Sector 26 government school scored a 25-12, 25-08, 25-16 win over Government Model High School, Sector 25. Earlier, in the league stage, Government Model High School, Kishangarh, defeated Government Model High School, RC (II), Maloya, 25-18 25-10 and Shivalik School defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Khuda Lahora, 25-15, 25-10. Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, posted a 25-12, 25-10 win over Government Model High School, Sector 33.

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In the boys’ U-14 inter-school basketball meet, St Kabir School, Sector 26, recorded a 16-2 win over Sri Kulwant Rai School, as Rajvvir scored 12 points. Shashank posted two for the losing side. Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, posted a one-sided 32-2 win over Ryan International School, Sector 49. Devansh scored 13 points for the winning side, while Waaris gathered both points for the Sector 49 team.

Tanish scored eight points as St John’s School, Sector 26, defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, with a 12-6 verdict. Ayaan basket four for the Sector 32 team. Delhi Public School defeated RIMT Mani Majra, 40-10 as Aarush alone scored 19 points and Archit gathered five.