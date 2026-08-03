Puneeth wins doubles gold in tennis tourney

Puneeth Manohar, a trainee of Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA), won the doubles title at the 49th Internationale Deutsche Tennismeisterschaften U-14 in Duren, Germany.

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Partnering with South Korea’s Mingeon Choi, Manohar showcased exceptional skill and synergy at the tournament. The event holds immense prestige on the junior circuit, recognised as one of only five highly coveted Tennis Europe Super Category events.

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Representing the World Tennis/ATF GSPDP (Grand Slam Player Development Programme) Touring Team, the Indo-Korean duo navigated a highly competitive draw. After advancing past the round of 32, the pair delivered a commanding performance in the round of 16 to defeat Punnapat Nimnuankul of Thailand and Him Wong of Korea 6-3, 6-1 in straight sets.

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Carrying that momentum into the next stages of the tournament, Manohar and Choi demonstrated incredible resilience and court coverage. In the quarterfinal, they overcame tough challenge from Mathias Llanos Astudillo of Colombia and Manuel Paniagua Alexenicer of Argentina, securing a 6-4, 6-2 victory. The duo then booked their place in the championship match with a spectacular 6-4, 6-2 win against the Italian pair of Ulisse Bari and Ruggero Condorelli in the semifinal.

In the final, the duo faced off against Patricio Alvarez Chavez of Mexico and Vitor Marques Moraes of Brazil. Puneeth and Mingeon came out firing and took early control of the match, leading 1-0 in the opening set, when their opponents were forced to retire from the title clash.