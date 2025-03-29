Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh expresses disinclination to carry on

The Punjab Advocate-General’s office appears to be heading for a crisis, with Advocate-General Gurminder Singh reportedly expressing his reluctance to continue in the post. Nearly 18 months after assuming office, he is believed to have conveyed his disinclination to carry on. It is believed that his stand against continuing on the post may prompt the state government to explore alternatives.

Gurminder Singh, popularly known as Garry, was appointed in October 2023 following previous A-G Vinod Ghai’s resignation.

One of the key reasons behind his apparent decision to step down is said to be internal issues within the A-G office, including extensions of law officers. Not all law officers have been granted extensions, leading to dissatisfaction.

Additionally, the AAP Government has been making changes in response to the party’s poor performance in Delhi, which may have further influenced the situation.

Gurminder, 56, completed his LLB from Panjab University in 1989 and was designated Senior Advocate in 2014. He has been practising before various high courts, including those in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Shimla, specialising in constitutional, commercial, arbitration and criminal matters.

When contacted, Gurminder stated that he was in the midst of something and not in a position to comment.