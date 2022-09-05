Punjab AIG’s son booked for carrying pistol, cartridges

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Son of Punjab Police AIG Sarbjit Singh has been booked by the local police for illegally possessing a Glock pistol and 13 cartridges.

The police had set up a naka at the Sector 17/18 light point last night. They signalled an SUV (Jeep Rubicon) coming from the Government Press light point to stop.The vehicle was driven by Parvar Nishan Singh (24), son of the AIG, while his friend, a Sector 19 resident, was sitting next to him.

The police said a search of the vehicle yielded a pistol and 13 cartridges, which were lying near the driver’s seat. The suspect failed to produce the licence of the pistol.

The Glock pistols are used by the country’s special forces as well as the Chandigarh Police.

Sources said during the investigation, it was found that the weapon belonged to the AIG. However, the police claimed that the matter was being investigated.

A police official confirmed that a pistol and cartridges had been recovered from a Punjab Police official’s son.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and 188 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect at the Sector 17 police station. “The suspect has not been arrested so far, as the matter is being investigated,” said a police official.