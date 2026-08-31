Punjab and Haryana Bar Council directs Chandigarh Bar Association to follow bye-laws in September 11 election

The ad-hoc election committee of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has directed District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, to follow the Constitution/Bye-Laws of the Association, along with the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, in their true letter and spirit in the election of Bar Association scheduled to be held on September 11, 2026.

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While disposing of the representations and complaints concerning the conduct of the forthcoming election of District Bar Association, Chandigarh, the ad-hoc election committee observed that it did not find any sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process or to issue any direction that might result in the postponement, disruption, or obstruction of the elections at the present stage.

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In the complaints filed by advocate Vinod Verma and others, it was prayed that appropriate directions be issued to District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to ensure the implementation and observance of all provisions of its Constitution/Bye-Laws in their true letter and spirit.

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In its order, Bar Council observed that no apparent illegality or arbitrariness had been demonstrated in relation to the enhancement of the nomination fee. The committee also found no justification for interfering with the appointment of the Returning Officer.

The committee reiterated that it did not find any sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process or to issue any direction that might result in the postponement, disruption, or obstruction of the elections at the present stage.

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However, at the same time, the committee considered it necessary, in the interest of transparency, proper administration, and the prevention of similar controversies in the future, to issue the following directions and observations for compliance by the newly elected executive committee of District Bar Association, Chandigarh: