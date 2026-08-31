Punjab and Haryana Bar Council directs Chandigarh Bar Association to follow bye-laws in September 11 election
The ad-hoc election committee observed that it did not find any sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process
The ad-hoc election committee of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has directed District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, to follow the Constitution/Bye-Laws of the Association, along with the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, in their true letter and spirit in the election of Bar Association scheduled to be held on September 11, 2026.
While disposing of the representations and complaints concerning the conduct of the forthcoming election of District Bar Association, Chandigarh, the ad-hoc election committee observed that it did not find any sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process or to issue any direction that might result in the postponement, disruption, or obstruction of the elections at the present stage.
In the complaints filed by advocate Vinod Verma and others, it was prayed that appropriate directions be issued to District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to ensure the implementation and observance of all provisions of its Constitution/Bye-Laws in their true letter and spirit.
In its order, Bar Council observed that no apparent illegality or arbitrariness had been demonstrated in relation to the enhancement of the nomination fee. The committee also found no justification for interfering with the appointment of the Returning Officer.
The committee reiterated that it did not find any sufficient or compelling ground to interfere with the ongoing election process or to issue any direction that might result in the postponement, disruption, or obstruction of the elections at the present stage.
However, at the same time, the committee considered it necessary, in the interest of transparency, proper administration, and the prevention of similar controversies in the future, to issue the following directions and observations for compliance by the newly elected executive committee of District Bar Association, Chandigarh:
- The newly elected Executive Committee of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, shall, preferably within two months of assuming charge, convene a meeting of the General House of the Association. The General House shall consider all relevant issues concerning the Constitution/Bye-Laws, the procedure governing the conduct of elections, and such other matters as may be necessary to ensure the smooth, transparent, and democratic functioning of the Association.
- In the event that any amendment, modification, clarification, or alteration to the existing Constitution/Bye-Laws of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, is considered necessary or desirable, the same shall be placed before the General House for due deliberation and approval, in accordance with the procedure prescribed under the Constitution/Bye-Laws.
- Such consideration may also include issues relating to the eligibility conditions, the procedure for filing nominations, and the fixation of nomination fees for the various elected posts of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, so that any ambiguity or dispute concerning these matters may be resolved democratically and in accordance with the wishes of the General House.
- It is further directed and expected that, in the present election as well as in all future elections of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, the Constitution/Bye-Laws of the Association, along with the Bar Association (Constitution and Registration) Rules, 2015, shall be followed and implemented in their true letter and spirit.