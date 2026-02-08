DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC flags case backlog, says delay cannot become punishment

Punjab and Haryana HC flags case backlog, says delay cannot become punishment

Punjab and Haryana HC spelt out realities of docket management and need to prioritise cases involving the “highest stakes” for life and public safety

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the pile-up of death penalty references and serious violent crime appeals has created severe time constraints in hearing other criminal matters.

Advertisement

In such circumstances, interim relief becomes inevitable, as the justice delivery system cannot permit delay itself to operate as a form of punishment when an appeal is unlikely to be heard within a reasonable time.

Advertisement

The court made the observations while suspending the execution of a 20-year imprisonment sentence in a POCSO case. The Bench, among other mitigating factors, took into consideration the likelihood of delay in deciding the appeal because of the other violent crime appeals.

Advertisement

The observations by the Division Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Sukhvinder Kaur came during the hearing of a criminal appeal.

The Bench, in its order, spelt out the realities of docket management and the need to prioritise cases involving the “highest stakes” for life and public safety.

Advertisement

The Bench observed: “This court has around 18 to 19 death references pending for final hearing, which have to be given priority, and every murder reference will take more time than any other case; delay in decisions might be a ground for commutation.”

“Additionally, there are a large number of appeals against conviction where more than one person was murdered, cases involving murder and dacoity are pending, and where some of the convicts are habitual offenders, this Court has to draw a priority list for the cases, and if such a list is made, the present case would certainly fall lower on the rung,” the Bench asserted.

The court made it clear that it was not relying on artificial intelligence tools to assess the court’s disposal capacity.

“Although this court has not used any algorithm-based tool to clearly point out how much time it would take for this present appeal to be finally heard, and also no artificial intelligence is being utilised to come to such a conclusion without referring to such scientific tools, in our raw assessment of the disposal of criminal appeals, the appeal is not likely to be taken up in the near future,” the Bench added.

The judgment is significant because it says systemic delays in the appellate process can have direct consequences on sentencing, and continued incarceration risks turning delay into punishment when an appeal cannot be taken up within a reasonable time due to the prioritisation of the death penalty and other grave offences.

By linking docket realities with constitutional fairness, the High Court has underscored that interim relief may become a judicial necessity—not as a comment on guilt or innocence, but to preserve the integrity of the appellate process itself.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts