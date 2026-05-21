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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab and Haryana HC orders security for former Bar secy after firing

Punjab and Haryana HC orders security for former Bar secy after firing

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM May 21, 2026 IST
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Taking suo motu cognisance of a recent firing incident involving Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association’s former secretary Gagandeep Jammu, the HC on Wednesday not only directed immediate security cover and an expedited probe, but also came down heavily on the Bar for resorting to abstention from judicial work.

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The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry took up the matter on the basis of a representation moved by the Bar executive committee, highlighting the seriousness of the attack. Taking up the matter in the morning, the Bench directed the authorities concerned to ensure protection of Jammu’s life and liberty. In compliance, a permanent PCR vehicle was stationed outside his residence and police protection was strengthened.

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The executive committee resolved to pursue the matter vigorously “so that the investigation in the FIR registered on May 19 was conducted in a fair and speedy manner and the assailants were apprehended at the earliest”.

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The resolution added: “As a mark of solidarity and as a peaceful protest against the cowardly attack upon him, the committee has resolved that the members of the Bar shall abstain from work during the post-lunch session today.”

The resolution to stay away from work, however, did not go down well with the Bench. “If you abstain from work, the gangsters will stop functioning? We have not yet signed the order. I will not sign the order unless you withdraw the strike. We had taken the case out of turn and passed the order. We did our duty. Are you doing your duty towards your client?” the Bench questioned.

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“I had not expected this. This came as a shock to me. Do you imagine the plight of the litigant who must have come from 100-200 km?” Chief Justice Nagu questioned. The Bar later agreed to recall the protest.

During the hearing, the Court also interacted with Jammu, who said that he had not sought judicial intervention in the matter and was already under severe mental stress following the attack, in which an unidentified assailant had fired at him while he was travelling in Punjab.

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