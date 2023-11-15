Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for report from trial court on grant of default bail

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today directed its Registrar (Vigilance) to call for complete record of a case, along with a report from the trial court concerned, after taking cognisance of the fact that an accused was granted default bail, despite the pendency of his regular bail plea before it.

As the matter pertaining to Panchkula district came up for resumed hearing before Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioner informed the court that he had been extended the concession of default bail by the trial court vide order dated November 10. The order came during the pendency of the instant petition.

Taking up the matter, Justice Kaul asserted: “Registrar (Vigilance) is directed to call for the complete record of the instant case along with the report from the trial Court concerned forthwith.” The case will now come up for further hearing on Wednesday.

An accused in a criminal case can seek “default bail” in case the challan or the final investigation report under Section 173 of the CrPC is not presented within the stipulated period. Failure to do so gives an accused the “indefeasible right” to get “default” bail. In the case in hand, the bail order came despite the fact that the High Court was seized of the matter.

The case before the High Court has its genesis in an FIR registered on May 4 at the Pinjore police station for cheating and other offences under Sections 420,465 and 468 of the IPC, besides the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.