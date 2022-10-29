Punjab and Haryana High Court directs handing over of ‘minor’ Muslim girl’s custody to her husband

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has directed handing over of a ‘minor’ Muslim girl’s custody to her husband. Justice Vikas Bahl of the High Court, among other things, referred to a judgment that stated that a Muslim girl’s marriage continued to be governed by the personal law of the Muslim.

The matter was brought to Justice Bahl’s notice after the husband filed a habeas corpus petition for the release of the detainee-wife stated to be in the custody of Ashiana Home, Sector 16, Panchkula. The Bench was told that both the petitioner and the detainee belonged to the Muslim religion and had performed ‘nikah’ on July 27 in a mosque at Mani Majra.

Opposing the plea, the state counsel submitted that the detainee’s date of birth was found to be March 15, 2006. She was a minor being less than 18. Seeking the petition’s dismissal, he contended that she was being rightly kept in Ashiana Home

After going through rival contentions, Justice Bahl asserted a perusal of the reply and a statement recorded under Section 164, CrPC, on July 28 before Panchkula Judicial Magistrate (First Class) would show that the detainee had run away from her house, along with the petitioner, out of her own will. She stated that her family forcibly engaged her with her maternal uncle, but she performed ‘nikah’ with the petitioner and did not wish to stay with her family. In fact, she was married to the petitioner and wished to reside with him.

Justice Bahl asserted a coordinate Bench of the High Court in Yunus Khan’s case observed 15 years was the age of a Muslim girl’s puberty. She could ‘on her own willingness and consent’ marry a person of her choice after attaining puberty. Such a marriage would not be void in terms of Section 12 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

“After considering all the aspects, the coordinate Bench of this court had further observed that in case she wishes to accompany the respondent, she would be entitled to the same. The respondent in the case was a person, who had married the Muslim girl more than 15 but below 18 years of age. The law laid down in the judgment would apply to the facts of the present case,” Justice Bahl asserted.